ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $45.05 million and $2.36 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.