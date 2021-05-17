ZeuxCoin Trading Down 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,991.76 and $54.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

