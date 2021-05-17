Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.90 million-$95.70 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Zhihu stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,428. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

