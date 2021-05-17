Zilla (ZLA) Tops One Day Volume of $437.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $394,906.15 and approximately $437.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

