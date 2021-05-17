ZIMBOCASH Market Cap Hits $4.71 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $27,841.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

