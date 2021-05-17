Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.31 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

