ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

About ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

