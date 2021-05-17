Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,834 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $81.02 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

