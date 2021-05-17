Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 869 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on stock opened at $255.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.