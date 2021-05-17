Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,845 shares in the company, valued at $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,060 shares of company stock worth $7,981,559. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

