Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $228.29 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

