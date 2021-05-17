Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $41.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.