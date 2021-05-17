Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 23,006 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 205.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

