Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,152 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.