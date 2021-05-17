Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 7.4% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.27. 2,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 540,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

