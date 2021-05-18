-$0.04 EPS Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,771,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $11,240,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.