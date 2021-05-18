-$0.09 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

PLAN stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 301.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.9% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 501.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,186 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

