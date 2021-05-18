-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

BigCommerce stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.28. 1,705,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.