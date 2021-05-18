-$0.13 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 846,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,480. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.