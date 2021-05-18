$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. US Ecology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in US Ecology by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.