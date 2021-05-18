-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000.

Shares of ALHC opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

