-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.