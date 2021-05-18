-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

