-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). InflaRx posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 564,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

