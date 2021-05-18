-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 303,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.