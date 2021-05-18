-$0.41 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 2,595,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 191,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

