-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.44). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,193,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,935.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 403,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

