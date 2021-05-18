$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CLGN opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 245,268 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

