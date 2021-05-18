$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,630 shares of company stock valued at $307,231. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 12,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,243. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.