$0.59 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Weibo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. 1,388,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.