$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ameren also posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

