$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. Prologis reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Prologis by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.98. 1,533,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

