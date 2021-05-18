$0.98 EPS Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Methanex posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 174,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

