0xcert Reaches One Day Volume of $51,560.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 23% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.76 million and $51,560.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

