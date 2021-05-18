$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. 523,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.