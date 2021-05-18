$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

