$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

BBSI stock opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

