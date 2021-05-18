$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $220.96 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

