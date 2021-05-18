$10.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $10.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.36 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $39.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $62.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.58 million, a P/E ratio of -219.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

