104,626 Shares in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,241. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

