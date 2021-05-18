105,727 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Purchased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,362. The company has a market capitalization of $949.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

