107,175 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.