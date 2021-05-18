10,728 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,844. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

