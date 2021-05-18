11,339 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

