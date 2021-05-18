11,590 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,004. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.