11,672 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

