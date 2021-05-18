118,600 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of 360 DigiTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.