$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $122.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $490.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.