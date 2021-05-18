124,171 Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.45% of Luxfer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Luxfer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

