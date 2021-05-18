12,796 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.