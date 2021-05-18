$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $523.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NewAge by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. NewAge has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.55.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

